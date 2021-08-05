Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has blasted the notion that “rock is dead” following KISS’ Gene Simmons comments about it several years ago.

In case you missed it, a few years ago, Simmons told Esquire magazine that “rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. Some brilliance, somewhere, was going to be expressed and now it won’t because it’s that much harder to earn a living playing and writing songs. No one will pay you to do it.”

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound while promoting his new solo album Leave A Scar, Snider addressed Gene’s comment, saying: “He makes me crazy. I mean, I love him, I love KISS, but I wish he would just shut the hell up with this.

“And he doubles down on it. This statement of ‘rock’s dead, there are no rock stars, don’t bother,’ all that shit, it’s just so self-serving and self-absorbed. It’s selfish.

Snider continued: “It’s, like, ”Cause it’s not doing it my way, it doesn’t have value. It’s not the way it was when I was coming up, so it’s not rock and roll anymore.’ Anyway, that’s bullshit.”

In other Dee Snider news, the rocker recently lashed out at Disney after he revealed he caught COVID thanks to the amusement park – despite being vaccinated.

Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Dee said: “It was really minor, like, nothing that Advil and Sudafed [couldn’t handle]. It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness.

“But like I said, a Sudafed and a couple of Advil and I was just doing everything, business as usual. You know, I said, ‘Maybe I’ll get tested just for the hell of it.’ I got a home test and I’m, like, ‘What the fuck?’ But they’re saying that they think a lot more people who are vaccinated have gotten it.

Snider continued: “And because it’s minor, they’re not going to the doctor or the hospital, so it’s not being reported. Because I’m hearing a lot of people saying that they caught it. It’s not knocking them on their ass or hospitalising them, but they’re definitely getting COVID, even with vaccinations.”

Snider added that he believes his wife passed on the virus after taking one of their children to a Disney park.

“No one checks vaccination, no one checks tests,” he said. “No one’s enforcing masks. They came back and brought it back with them. There was zero enforcement.”

Check out Dee Snider talking about his new album: