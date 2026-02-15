Dee Snider has refuted rumours about his imminent death following the cancellation of Twisted Sister’s 50th anniversary tour.

Snider surprisingly resigned from Twisted Sister and cancelled the metal band’s 2026 reunion shows unexpectedly this month.

During a segment on his House of Hair radio show following the shock news, Snider said (as per Rolling Stone), “I’m not dying! No, not never; I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately.”

“My announcement about cancelling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that… the rumors have run wild that I’m on my death bed, I am not. I just can’t do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I’m alive and well. I’m enjoying life.”

Although he insisted his radio show isn’t in danger, Snider said that, at the age of 70, being in Twisted Sister just pushed his body too much.

“You won’t see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to, because that will mess me up,” he said.

“So had to pull out of Twisted Sister, had to cancel the tour, my apologies for that. And thank you for all the love and care and worry and all that stuff. It was crazy the amount of people, the outpouring was beautiful, thank you very much for cheering me on. I’m okay, I just can’t do that anymore.”

Twisted Sister confirmed the cancellation of their tour earlier this month, citing Snider’s “health challenges” as the reason.

Snider revealed on his radio show that it was suggested that he sit down during tour performances, but he was having none of that idea.

“The truth of the matter is, I don’t want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of the great shows that I did, that’s what I want to leave you with,” he said. “Not me standing up there like Willie Nelson — nothing wrong with Willie, 95 years old, in a wheelchair — you know what I’m saying. I went out rockin’, I’m still rockin’ here, I ain’t stopping. I got a lot of life to live. My dad is 95 and still kicking, so I’m expecting to be around for a long time.”