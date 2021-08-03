Despite being vocal when it comes to his political leanings, Dee Snider has revealed he has no interest in pursuing a role in politics.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Snider was asked if he would he consider making the move to politics, saying: “Many, many people asked me [that same question]. I got a call from a guy who said, ‘Listen, I’m not asking. I’m telling.

“This influential person said, ‘I’m starting a Super PAC,'” he said, referencing the committee that pools campaign contributions from members and donates those funds to campaigns.

“I said, ‘No. Thank you. I appreciate it.’ He said, ‘I’m not asking. I’m doing this.’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ”Cause I’ve seen the job. It’s terrible. These people are terrible people. They’re self-serving. They’ve got agendas. They’re not looking for the greater good.’

Snider continued: “And the people who have actually gone in with genuine… Like Jimmy Carter, just a really decent human being, got destroyer. He got chewed up and spit out by Washington. There’s no place for a fair, honourable, decent, reasonable person.

“Nobody wants the voice of reason; they want the voice of insanity. And if I can tell you this, the loudest voices in the room are the extremes on the left and the right, and they are the smallest percentages.

“Most of us are somewhere in the middle,” Dee explained.

“And these are the phrases that get used: ‘I’m sure it’ll work out’; ‘I trust things will be okay’; ‘It usually comes back to centre.’ We’ve got all these sort of, like, ‘Things will be okay in the end.’ And as Dr. Phil says, ‘How’s that working out for ya?’

“The vast majority of people have been too willing to sit back and hope for the best while the extremes on the left and right are using that silence that we have to just try and control things.

He added: “No. Push back, fight back, don’t shut up. Tell these idiots to shut up.”

Check out ‘For The Love Of Metal’ by Dee Snider: