Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has opened up about his thoughts on Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, admitting he has “so much admiration” for the legendary rocker.

Speaking on The Jasta Show, Snider was asked which celebrity he’s dying to meet – and the music legend didn’t miss a beat when it came to his choice.

“Dave Grohl,” Snider began. “I’ve got so much admiration for him and respect, a true fan of metal. That Probot record – that is so good.

“If people don’t know of Probot, Dave is a fan of hardcore metal. He got all those great vocalists [for the Probot project], and just created this album, wrote songs with them, produced them, recorded them…

Snider continued: “I’m just dying to say, ‘Dude, just tell me I was on the list!’ I’m hoping that I didn’t make the cut but have a feeling that if you liked that stuff, then you liked ‘Under the Blade,’ at least that, and maybe had a bleeding thought for a minute, ‘Dee Snider…? Hm, no, no…’

“Because he had other people like Lemmy, Max [Cavalera], and all these great metal vocalists are on there.

“I’ve performed with all these [Foo Fighters] guys when they do the Chevy Metal thing, I’ve performed with the Chevy Metal guys, but I’ve never met Dave. We are both coffee junkies.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Snider continued to gush over the Foo Fighters frontman and his love of metal music, saying: “He is a true metal fan! It comes through, he has put out some aggressive stuff in the pop songs, it’s real aggression and a real power. And screaming!

“He’s getting people to accept this. I admire him. I’m not a Phil Collins fan but he is a Phil Collins of his generation.

“This guy plays amazing drums, produces, writes, sings, does it all! And does it well.”

Check out the “Probot” record here via Amazon.

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out Dee Snider on The Jasta Show: