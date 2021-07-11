Whether or not showbiz celebs should speak publicly about their political opinions is a hotly debated topic. However, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has said that he thinks when a matter becomes serious, it’s important for celebrities to step up and use their large platforms for the greater good.

“I get where common sense says, ‘Stay out of it, you’re an entertainer.’ And I get that and over the years I’ve done that myself from time,” he said during an appearance on Appetite for Distortion.

“For a large part, don’t get mixed up and everything, but comes a time when things are really serious, where you need to speak the fuck up.”

Snider famously came out swinging at republicans during the American election last year. The bold remark came after Snider asked Donald Trump to stop using the 1984 Twisted Sister anthem ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in his campaign.

“The Republicans are not just liars. They are screaming, preening, bald faced, shameless liars who think that victory at all cost is acceptable as they are the ‘moral majority.’ THEY ARE NOT! THEY ARE THE BULLYING MINORITY! IT’S TIME FOR THE REAL MAJORITY TO STAND UP & FIGHT BACK!” Snider posted to Twitter.

Snider also responded to a social media user who commented “both parties lie” on his post.

“No doubt. But we need to pick the least bad of the two and I go with the one who clearly supports woman’s rights, equality for all, TOTAL respect for the military, and does not suck up to communist dictators who want to degrade and deny our American way of life. Vote @JoeBiden,” Snider wrote in retaliation.

Unsurprisingly, Snider also shared in the Appetite for Distortion interview that he was happy with the outcome of last year’s US election.

“Once the election was over, I’ve toned down the rhetoric [opinions]. I’m happy with the outcome, I’m unhappy with these big lie people.

“But at a certain point, you’re not gonna really change anything at this point, so there’s no need to come out guns blazing all the time.”

