Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has revealed during an appearance on the Behind The Vinyl podcast that he is set to record a Christmas song with ex-Nightwish frontwoman Tarja Turunen.

“I wrote this song for my wife many years ago,” he said in the interview.

“You guys may or may not know that Celine Dion recorded a Christmas song I wrote [called ‘God Bless Us Everyone’]. I wrote it as a gift for my wife; I never wrote it for commercial purposes,” Snider said, adding, “And I can’t — it’s just out of my range to sing it. But long story short, I decided to do my own rendition of it, and I asked Tarja to sing it as a duet with me, ’cause it’s got some really high parts in it.”

“So Jeff Pilson from Dokken and Foreigner, he’s producing it. And we’re just finishing the tracks right now, so we’re gonna start doing the vocals. That’ll come out later this year.”

In a 2002 interview with the Washington Post, the rocker revealed that he wrote the tune for wife Suzette Snider, who had asked for a Christmas song as a gift.

“And I told her she was insane,” Dee said.

But he recorded a track anyway, calling it ‘God Bless Us Everyone’ and it wasn’t long until producer Ric Wake called Snider to tell him Celine Dion wanted to record it.

“I asked ‘Does she know it’s me?’ He said no. And I said, ‘Well, don’t tell her. I don’t want to jinx this.'”

