If you’re in need of a strong protest song, the Twisted Sister classic ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ usually does the trick. Dee Snider, its songwriter, has made it clear that he’s happy for the Ukrainian people to use it but not anti-maskers.

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” Snider tweeted on Monday, February 28th.

He then made a distinction between the two camps of people: “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a (sic) infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

In a previous tweet, Snider explained that his reason for approving of Ukrainians using his hit song as their battlecry was because his “grandfather was Ukrainian.” He also added the hashtag #FUCKRUSSIA.

People are asking me why I endorsed the use of "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience. — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) February 27, 2022

His tweet received a mixed reaction from commenters. “I agree in principle with the non endorsement of anti-maskers using the song however I take exception to labelling all people who don’t wear masks (as is implied) as infantile foot stompers. My daughter has a psychological condition which precludes her wearing a mask,” wrote someone.

“When I heard about everything the Ukrainian people were doing to defend themselves from the Russian invaders, this is the first song I thought of. Let it be a rallying cry for Ukrainian freedom,” said “a child of the 80s who remembers when MTV used to play music videos.” “Thank you for being on the right side of history sir,” saluted another.

‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ featured on Twisted Sister’s 1984 album Stay Hungry. The single reached number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making it the heavy metal band’s only Top 40 entry. It ranked number 21 on VH1’s 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders of the 80s.

