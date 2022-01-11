If a former American Idol contestant running for congress wasn’t eyebrow raising enough, then the news that Dee Snider is actually endorsing him may get them wiggling.

The aforementioned American Idol contestant is named Clay Aiken and he was a contestant on season two of the show. He made it all the way to the finale, but came in at second place.

Aiken has now announced that he is running for congress, a move that Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is seemingly in favour of.

“This may surprise some of you (Seriously?), but I endorse @clayaiken. Clay is smart, decent, hard working, caring, well spoken & fearless. Pretty much everything most congressmen are not. I’m not from N.Carolina, but if I was I’d vote for him! #JoinTheChorus,” Snider posted on Twitter, alongside a clip of Aiken’s announcement video.

Despite Snider’s post, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Aiken is running for congress, as he has previously made a bid for it in the past.

For those not familiar with American politics, Aiken is running as a Democrat, and he said he stands for issues like climate change and income equality.

Aiken announced his second bid for congress this morning, Australian time.

“If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us, just tell them I’m warming up the old vocal chords,” Aiken said in his announcement video.

Snider’s encouragement post for Aiken was met mainly with praise in the comments section.

“I think overall people have given Clay a hard time for no reason. I wish him luck and hope he makes the right choices for N.Carolina,” responded one user.

Snider has been very vocal about his political views in the past, famously coming out swinging at republicans during the American election in 2020. The bold remark came after Snider asked Donald Trump to stop using the 1984 Twisted Sister anthem ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in his campaign.

“The Republicans are not just liars. They are screaming, preening, bald faced, shameless liars who think that victory at all cost is acceptable as they are the ‘moral majority.’ THEY ARE NOT! THEY ARE THE BULLYING MINORITY! IT’S TIME FOR THE REAL MAJORITY TO STAND UP & FIGHT BACK!” Snider posted to Twitter.

