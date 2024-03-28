Iconic US indie band Deerhoof are making a comeback to the Australian stage this June, after a hiatus of over 10 years.

The tour is in support of their new album, Miracle-Level, marking their 19th release in a 30-year career. What’s so special about Miracle-Level? It’s Deerhoof’s first time having lyrics exclusively sung in Japanese language.

The album title, Miracle-Level, came from the band’s observation of the state of the world. “We look at the state of the world and think, It’ll be a miracle if we survive,” the band said. Isn’t that a sentiment many of us can relate to?

This album marks a new era for Deerhoof. It’s their first time recording and mixing in a professional studio. The band didn’t give up their signature sound but wanted to challenge themselves by stepping out of their do-it-yourself comfort zone.

Working closely with sound designer and producer Mike Bridavsky in Minneapolis, Deerhoof poured their hearts into the creation of Miracle-Level. Bridavsky recalls the intense rehearsal process that preceded the recording, “But miracles are what humans do as our planet’s most inventive and unpredictable species,” he said.

Miracle-Level received strong reviews from critics.

“Recorded in single takes with minimal overdubs, the San Francisco band’s latest album—its first sung entirely in Satomi Matsuzaki’s native Japanese—is a confident set of small epiphanies,” Pitchfork wrote. Their upcoming Australian tour promises to be a great live experience for their fans. Catch the experimental rockers’ new era up close in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth this June, with a performance at VIVID Sydney thrown in for good measure (see full dates below). Tickets are available via Moshtix

Deerhoof Australian Tour 2024 Dates

Wednesday, June 12th

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 13th

VIVID Sydney, Machine Hall, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 14th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 15th

The Jive Bar, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, June 16th

The Milk Bar, Perth, WA