Iconic US indie band Deerhoof are making a comeback to the Australian stage this June, after a hiatus of over 10 years.
The tour is in support of their new album, Miracle-Level, marking their 19th release in a 30-year career. What’s so special about Miracle-Level? It’s Deerhoof’s first time having lyrics exclusively sung in Japanese language.
The album title, Miracle-Level, came from the band’s observation of the state of the world. “We look at the state of the world and think, It’ll be a miracle if we survive,” the band said. Isn’t that a sentiment many of us can relate to?
This album marks a new era for Deerhoof. It’s their first time recording and mixing in a professional studio. The band didn’t give up their signature sound but wanted to challenge themselves by stepping out of their do-it-yourself comfort zone.
Working closely with sound designer and producer Mike Bridavsky in Minneapolis, Deerhoof poured their hearts into the creation of Miracle-Level. Bridavsky recalls the intense rehearsal process that preceded the recording, “But miracles are what humans do as our planet’s most inventive and unpredictable species,” he said.
Miracle-Level received strong reviews from critics.
Deerhoof Australian Tour 2024 Dates
Ticket information available via Moshtix
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Wednesday, June 12th
Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, June 13th
VIVID Sydney, Machine Hall, Sydney, NSW
Friday, June 14th
The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, June 15th
The Jive Bar, Adelaide, SA
Sunday, June 16th
The Milk Bar, Perth, WA