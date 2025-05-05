Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has unveiled a moody reinterpretation of The Cure’s Songs of a Lost World track “Warsong”, offering a cold, industrial twist on the original.

The remix is the latest to be lifted from Mixes of a Lost World — an upcoming companion album to The Cure’s acclaimed 2023 record, featuring contributions from Four Tet, Mogwai, Mura Masa, Paul Oakenfold, and more.

“I chose ‘Warsong’ to remix as it’s one of those slow-building, brooding musical pieces that have always drawn me into The Cure’s music,” Moreno shared. “My idea with this remix was to strip it back slightly of its organic instrumentation and bring in ridged, mechanical percussion and some down-pitched vocals aimed to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel of the song while maintaining the core beauty of what existed.”

Moreno’s version leans into stark textures and mechanical rhythms, building on a history of collaboration between the two artists — including Robert Smith’s remix of Deftones’ “Teenager” for their White Pony remix album in 2020.

Smith said the remix project began organically after he received a few unsolicited mixes around Christmas. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others,” he said.

Mixes of a Lost World is due for release as a deluxe three-CD or vinyl LP set, with a standard two-disc edition also available. All recording royalties will be donated to War Child UK, a cause Smith called “an even more special” part of the project.

Mixes of a Lost World Track List (Three CD Deluxe Edition)

Disc One

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. “Endsong” (Orbital Remix)

3. “Drone:Nodrone” (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. “All I Ever Am” (meera Remix)

5. “A Fragile Thing” (Âme Remix)

6. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. “Warsong” (Daybreakers Remix)

8. “Alone” (Four Tet Remix)

Disc Two

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. “A Fragile Thing” (Sally C Remix)

4. “Endsong” (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. “Warsong” (Omid 16B Remix)

6. “Drone:Nodrone” (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. “Alone” (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)

8. “All I Ever Am” (Mura Masa Remix)

Disc Three

1. “I Can Never Say Goodbye” (Craven Faults Rework)

2. “Drone:Nodrone” (JoyCut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)

3. “And Nothing Is Forever” (Trentemøller Rework)

4. “Warsong” (Chino Moreno Remix)

5. “Alone” (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

6. “All I Ever Am” (65daysofstatic Remix)

7. “A Fragile Thing” (The Twilight Sad Remix)

8. “Endsong” (Mogwai Remix)