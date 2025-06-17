Already confirmed for multiple SummerSalt dates and set to open for The Wombats in Brisbane, Del Water Gap has now locked in three headline shows.

The Brooklyn-based solo project of singer, songwriter and producer S. Holden Jaffe will return to Australia later this year, marking his first visit since 2023.

That year, Jaffe played intimate gigs in Sydney and Melbourne and took the stage at Splendour in the Grass, following the release of his second album, I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet.

This time around, the run kicks off Sunday, September 21st at Max Watt’s in Melbourne, with stops at Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on September 23rd and Liberty Hall in Sydney on September 30th.

Fans can get early access via the Mastercard presale, which opens Thursday, June 19th at 12pm and wraps Monday, June 23rd at 12pm. Preferred ticket access follows at 1pm that same day. A Secret Sounds pre-sale runs from Friday, June 20th at 1pm through to Monday, June 23rd at 12pm. General on-sale begins Monday, June 23rd at 1pm (local time). More info at secretsounds.com and priceless.com/music.

Del Water Gap broke through with the 2017 streaming hit “High Tops”, before releasing his major-label debut Don’t Get Dark in 2019. His self-titled LP followed in 2021. He dropped I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet in 2023 and has since been busy, with Lollapalooza and sets at Leeds and Reading booked ahead of the Australian dates.

Del Water Gap Headline Australian Shows

Sunday, September 21st

Max Watt’s, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, September 23rd

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, September 30th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW