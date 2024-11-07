SummerSalt is back for 2025, and it’s bringing some serious Aussie music royalty to stages across the country.

This year’s line-up is a dream for fans of homegrown talent, featuring the iconic Missy Higgins, John Butler, the dynamic new duo Fanning Dempsey National Park, The Waifs, The Whitlams, and the beloved Josh Pyke.

Since kicking off, SummerSalt has quickly become the outdoor festival to be at. Imagine yourself lounging under clear blue skies or dancing under the stars, all while some of Australia’s biggest names in music do what they do best in the most stunning locations.r.

Headlining this year is the inimitable Missy Higgins. She’s back on stage after an epic 2024, where she dropped her latest album The Second Act and sold-out shows across the country, capping it all off with her induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Expect all-time faves like “Scar” and “The Special Two” – Missy is set to bring the feels in a big way.

Joining her is John Butler, an absolute legend of the Aussie indie scene. His hits “Zebra” and “Ocean” have taken him around the world, and his live show is something every fan needs to experience.

Fans are in for something new with Fanning Dempsey National Park – the fresh project from Aussie music veterans Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey. Their debut album The Deluge brings a modern twist, blending electronic sounds with flashes of Powderfinger and Something For Kate.

The Waifs, those folk-rock legends who’ve been winning hearts for over three decades, are coming back to do what they do best. Known for their storytelling and deep connection with fans, The Waifs promise a set full of soul and nostalgia.

The Whitlams will be bringing their distinctive blend of bittersweet lyrics and rollicking live energy. With classics like “No Aphrodisiac” alongside new tunes from recent releases, Tim Freedman and co. are ready to make some memories.

And last but never least, Josh Pyke, one of Australia’s favourite songwriters, will bring his thoughtful, storytelling style to the SummerSalt stage.

SummerSalt 2025

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.

Face-to-Face Pre-sale starts Tuesday, 12th November, 10:00 a.m. local time and ends Wednesday, November 13th, 9:00 a.m. local time.

General Public On-sale: Opens Wednesday, 13th November, 10:00 a.m. local time

Saturday, 8th March –

Country Club Lawns, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, 22nd March –

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Saturday, 29th March –

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mount Gambier, SA

Saturday, 5th April –

Westport Park, Port Macquarie, NSW