Delta Goodrem is set to captivate audiences once again with a special celebration of her landmark album, Mistaken Identity, at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 14th April 2025, this intimate evening promises to be a nostalgic journey through one of Goodrem’s most significant records.

Following the resounding success of her sold-out ‘Innocent Eyes – 20th Anniversary Tour’, Goodrem is ready to revisit another pivotal moment in her career. Mistaken Identity, which topped the ARIA charts upon its release, will be brought to life in a way her fans have never experienced before.

The multi-ARIA award-winning artist plans to perform beloved hits such as “Out of the Blue”, “Mistaken Identity”, “Almost Here”, and “Electric Storm” with reimagined arrangements. Beyond the music, Goodrem will share exclusive stories behind the creation of these timeless tracks, offering fans a deeper connection to an album that has resonated with so many.

Reflecting on the significance of Mistaken Identity, Goodrem shared, “Mistaken Identity was a challenge and a triumph…a mark left on me that I honour and treasure and am reminded of to this day. Happy Anniversary to all those who keep the album close to your hearts and resonate with those songs in ways that blow me away.”

For fans eager to secure their spot at this special event, various presale options are available. The Delta Goodrem Fan Club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 26th at 9am local time, followed by pre-sales for Sydney Opera House Insiders, Ticketek, TEG Live, and Sydney Opera House members. General public tickets will be released on Thursday, November 28th at 9am local time.

Delta Goodrem Mistaken Identity – A Night of Celebration

Delta Goodrem Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 26th (9am local time)

TEG Live pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 27th (11am local time)

General public sale begins Thursday, November 28th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via deltagoodrem.com

Tuesday, April 14th

Sydney Opera House Sydney NSW