Delta Goodrem has added yet another show to her Innocent Eyes 20th anniversary tour after dates keep selling out.

It’s almost 20 years since Goodrem released her debut album Innocent Eyes, and there haven’t been many more successful Australian albums in the time since

Innocent Eyes spent an unprecedented 29 weeks at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart at the time, making it the highest-selling debut in Aussie history.

The album spawned a remarkable five number one singles, making Goodrem the first artist to achieve the feat from a debut record. Innocent Eyes was also the highest-selling album of the entire decade between 2000 and 2009. A truly blockbuster commercial release, in other words.

That’s why Goodrem will embark on a 20th anniversary tour for Innocent Eyes next year. Goodrem will perform her acclaimed debut album in full, including beloved hits like ‘Born to Try’ and ‘Lost Without You’.

After already adding two new shows to her upcoming celebratory tour, Goodrem has now added a second show in Brisbane due to huge demand.

Tickets for the added show at the city’s Queensland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 4th go on sale tomorrow at 12pm AEDT.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said about her tour.