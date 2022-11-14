It’s almost 20 years since Delta Goodrem released her debut album Innocent Eyes, and there haven’t been many more successful Australian albums in the time since.

Innocent Eyes spent an unprecedented 29 weeks at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart at the time, making it the highest-selling debut in Aussie history.

The album spawned a remarkable five number one singles, making Goodrem the first artist to achieve the feat from a debut record. Innocent Eyes was also the highest-selling album of the entire decade between 2000 and 2009. A truly blockbuster commercial release, in other words.

That’s why Goodrem will embark on a 20th anniversary tour for Innocent Eyes next year. Goodrem will perform her acclaimed debut album in full, including beloved hits like ‘Born to Try’ and ‘Lost Without You’.

Beginning at the iconic Sydney Opera House on Monday, September 25th, she’ll then perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth throughout September and October (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 11am local time. The Fan Club and TEG Live pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 16th at 9am local time.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem shares.

“This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Delta Goodrem Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour

For tickets and further information visit deltagoodrem.com

Monday, September 25th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 28th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 1st

Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 3rd

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 7th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA