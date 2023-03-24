Australian singer Delta Goodrem has announced that she’s postponing her European tour as doctors have advised that she needs to rest her voice.

Goodrem shared a heart felt post with her followers, apologising for postponing the shows and revealing that she is on “strict vocal rest”.

“UK & Europe, I promise you I will see you very soon,” she began in an Instagram post. “[it] hurts my heart to move the shows back but please know I love you all and your support means the world to me. I am on strict vocal rest and I can’t wait to be back at my best for you. Rescheduled dates are coming as soon as possible. All tickets remain valid just a new date coming.”

In a separate slide, Goodrem shared a longer explanation about her health saying that she overextended herself which led to her overusing her vocal cords and losing her voice “for an extended period of time”.

She added, “I have been pushing through this month believes my voice would heal but as I sit here typing from rehearsals with a ready show, my doctors have just ordered me to go on a strict vocal rest and not sing.”

The nine-time ARIA award winner was scheduled to kick off her European tour in Dublin on April 4th and make 15 stops through the UK and Europe before finishing up on May 3rd in Manchester, UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Goodrem AM (@deltagoodrem)

Back in 2003, when Goodrem was just 18 years old, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system. She underwent surgery and months of chemotherapy and radiation to treat the cancer. Fortunately, the treatment was successful and she was declared cancer free.

Then, in 2018, she underwent surgery for nerve damage which affected her ability to speak and sing. The musician had to learn how to speak and sing again after the operation.

