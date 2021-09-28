Demi Lovato has reflected on an alien encounter they experienced while in Joshua Tree, California.

The pop star shared the experience with news outlet E! when promoting their upcoming Peacock series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

“We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me,” Lovato said.

“It was a beautiful and incredible experience.”

“We laughed a lot and we saw some really interesting things that we captured on camera,” they added, referring to their best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato. “I just have a curiosity about this topic that I’ve always had so I wanted to find out for myself.”

“You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed,” the singer continued. “It changes your reality, for sure.”

“I would say I’m definitely a lot less of a skeptic than I was before,” Montgomery added.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It isn’t the first time Lovato’s spoken of interacting with extraterrestrial beings.

“I made [alien] contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it,” they told Entertainment Weekly.

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky,” Lovato elaborated, adding that they saw “huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky”.

“I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.”

Unidentified With Demi Lovato premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on Peacock.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch the trailer for Unidentified With Demi Lovato: