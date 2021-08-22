Demi Lovato recently came out as non-binary and has now discussed the possibility of them identifying as trans.

Speaking at the 19th Represents Summit, the singer gave attendees an insight into her sexuality.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life,” Lovato shared at the summit.

“Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

Lovato also addressed the struggles she faced coming out as non-binary.”Being nonbinary, what that means … is that I’m so much more than the binary of man and woman,” they said “And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we’ve grown up living in.”

“I was very nervous in the beginning to come out as nonbinary because I didn’t want people to think it was inauthentic,” they explained. “I just wanted people to see what coming out as nonbinary meant to my healing process.”

Lovato has bravely revealed their true self this year. In March they came out as pansexual, then in May, they revealed that they are non binary. At its core non-binary is when an individual doesn’t identify exclusively as either a man or a woman. However, the term can mean different things to different people.

Lovato also revealed that breaking off the engagement with their ex-fiance Max Ehrich was “the best thing that’s happened” to them.

“When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self,” Lovato said at the same summit.

