Demi Lovato has made their interest in aliens very well known recently – now, it seems as though their interest may be more than platonic.

During an interview on Face to Face with Becky G, Lovato was asked whether they’d ever consider being romantically involved with an alien.

“If there was an ET that hit every box of criteria that would be like the most ideal partner, would you date an ET?” Asked Becky G.

“Yes, absolutely,” Lovato responded with a laugh. “I am so tired of humans! I am so tired of humans and their human bullshit. I am so over it! Bring me an alien!”

Lovato then quickly corrected themself, “bring me an ET!”. They had seemingly monetarily forgotten that they’ve said the term ‘aliens’ is derogatory in the past.

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything… That’s why I like to call them ET’s!”The singer said during an interview with PEDESTRIAN TV last month.

During the Face to Face with Becky G appearance, Lovato was asked whether she’d ever had an alien encounter.

“I have made contact,” Lovato said. “It’s not been in like, the ‘E.T. phone home,’ type of sense, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that weren’t there when I started meditating.”

Aliens have been a popular topic for Demi Lovato – ever since their new docu-series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, started streaming on Peacock. The show sees the singer delve deep into their passion for all things extraterrestrial. Alongside their sister Dallas and friend Matthew, the trio go in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about ET’s.

While there aren’t any actual alien encounters during the series, Lovato assures that there is a lot of paranormal activity.

“Something happened in every city that we went to, which was really cool,” Lovato said. “Not necessarily just with UFOs, but there was even paranormal things that happened. For instance, in Vulture City, you’ll have to see what what goes down there in I believe the second episode.”

Check out the official trailer for Unidentified with Demi Lovato: