After much speculation Demi Lovato and Marshmello have finally released their new single ‘OK Not To Be OK’.

It debuted yesterday on September 10th which is World Suicide Prevention Day, or as we know it in Australia, R U OK Day. The pair teamed up with the non-for-profit organisation Hope For The Day to release the single.

Back in August Marshmello teased us with the collab before Demi finally confirmed that it would be coming soon, and here it is. An ‘OK Not To Be OK’ website has launched and offers access to Hope For The Day’s resources which including for mental health and suicide prevention.

In a recent interview with Apple Music Marshmello spoke about his collab with Demi Lovato and the single, ‘OK Not To Be OK’.

“I think it’s just such an important subject. I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it. When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it.”

Hope For The Day is a “non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.”

If you are struggling or looking for support reach out or find information at Hope For A Day or LifeLine.

Check out the official music video for the Demi Lovato and Marshmello collab ‘OK Not To Be OK’: