Start your engines, legends – the Deni Ute Muster is back with a bloody huge 2025 lineup that’s throwing international heavyweights and homegrown heroes into one hell of a country hoedown.

The October 3rd–4th bash will be headlined by Southern rock juggernauts Zac Brown Band, making their Deni debut with a setlist sure to tear up the paddock. With GRAMMY wins, Billboard chart domination, and over 11 billion streams under their belt, this isn’t just a headline set – it’s a moment. Joining them is Nashville outlaw and breakout star Jackson Dean, the gravel-voiced powerhouse behind hits like “Don’t Come Lookin’” and “Fearless (The Echo),” who’s been blowing up speakers and hearts across the U.S.

Australian legends are front and centre too: the incomparable John Williamson will celebrate both his 55th year in the industry and his 80th birthday in 2025. With over 500 songs, six ARIAs, and 28 Golden Guitars to his name, Williamson’s deep connection to the land and its people continues to resonate.

ARIA Hall of Famer Kasey Chambers returns to the stage with tracks from her new album Backbone and her new book Just Don’t Be a D**khead… And Other Profound Things I’ve Learnt. Chambers, who’s spent 25+ years at the top of Australia’s country scene, remains a voice of raw honesty and grit.

Also on deck is Troy Cassar-Daley, whose critically acclaimed 12th album Between the Fires just picked up five Golden Guitars, and fan favourites The Wolfe Brothers, Kaylee Bell, and TikTok viral star Lane Pittman.

Up-and-comers like Max Jackson, Toyota Star Maker 2024 winner Wade Forster, and international sibling trio Homegrown Trio are also along for the ride, while high-energy party outfit Furnace and the Fundamentals will bring their signature chaos and covers to the Muster stage.

Country music queen Amber Lawrence has also been confirmed as the host of the main stage, bringing her wit and warmth to the weekend.

The Deni Ute Muster’s 2025 edition promises to be one of the biggest yet, combining music, utes, and community pride in true Riverina fashion. Tickets are on sale now via deniutemuster.com.au.

