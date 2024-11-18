Denzel Curry is coming back to Australia and New Zealand.

The critically acclaimed rapper is set to bring his “Mischievous South 2025 World Tour” to fans down under, kicking off in February 2025.

The tour starts in Brisbane at The Tivoli on Friday, February 21st, followed by shows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, February 22nd, Auckland’s Shed 10 on Thursday, February 27th, and Perth’s Metro City on Tuesday, March 4th. Fans can also catch him at the Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong on Saturday, March 1st and Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Sunday, March 2nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd, at 10am local time via Livenation.com.au & Livenation.co.nz.

Mastercard holders can access presale tickets from Tuesday, November 19th, at 10am to Thursday, November 21, at 10pm local time via priceless.com/music. My Live Nation members can purchase tickets during their presale, starting Wednesday, November 20th, at 10am and ending Thursday, November 21, at 10pm local time.

Denzel Curry has become one of rap’s most respected artists over the past decade. Starting with early albums like Nostalgic 64 (2013) and Imperial (2016), he gained recognition from Rick Ross and XXL’s Freshman list. He followed this with concept-driven projects like TA13OO (2018), featuring the hit “CLOUT COBAIN”, and the collaborative “UNLOCKED” (2020) with Kenny Beats. In 2022, Melt My Eyez See Your Future combined his sharp lyrics with catchy hooks on tracks like “Walkin'” and “X-Wing”.

His latest album, King of the Mischievous South, returns to the sound that launched his career while marking a new chapter. Known for high-energy performances at events like Coachella and NPR’s Tiny Desk, Denzel continues to cement his place as a leading voice in rap.

Denzel Curry Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

For tour and ticket information, visit Livenation.com.au & Livenation.co.nz

Friday, February 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, February 22nd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday, February 27th

Shed 10, Auckland

Saturday, March 1st

Yours and Owls Festival, Wollongong*

Sunday, March 2nd

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Tuesday, March 4th

Metro City, Perth