Florida artist Denzel Curry has recently teased on Twitter that a collab album is on the way, though he hasn’t said with who or when yet.

Denzel Curry has recently taken to Twitter to tease his next album, which will be in collaboration with another artist who Zel has yet to reveal. The Florida artist’s last record Melt My Eyez, See Your Future was critically acclaimed and is one of his best works to date. Coming off a groundbreaking project such as Melt, in addition to a string of recent features, many Denzel Curry fans are excited to see what the artist has in store.

Zel confirmed that his collab tape will be his next project that releases but didn’t tell fans when they can expect it or who it would be in collaboration with.

“THE COLLAB TAPE WILL BE THE NEXT THING THAT DROPS

BUT I DONT KNOW WHEN IT MIGHT IN A YEAR

IT MIGHT BE TONIGHT”

"THE COLLAB TAPE WILL BE THE NEXT THING THAT DROPS

BUT I DONT KNOW WHEN IT MIGHT IN A YEAR

IT MIGHT BE TONIGHT

WHO KNOWS"

“ULT OR DIE

COLLAB TAPE COMING SOON

WITH…”

“NONE OF YO GAWTDAMN BUSINESS”

“OH AND BTW

WALKIN HAS 10 MILLION ON YT

STREAM THE FUCK OUTTA IT ON SPOTIFY”

“GET THIS PAST 60 MILLION AND ILL LET YOU HEAR WHAT IM WORKING ON”

Following Melt My Eyez, See Your Future Zel sat down to talk about what his process will be like going forward and what we can expect from his next album. This might give us further insight into the upcoming collab album but there is also a possibility that he is looking beyond that, to a solo project, when discussing diving into R&B.

“In order to make even better stuff than what I’ve made now, I have to live. I was able to live those last two years when making Melt. So, moving forward, I will have to live my life for real for real. Not working and living my life, I’m talking absolutely living my life. Not going places that I’ve never been on tour that nobody relates to, because not a lot of people can travel. I just have to live my life that people can relate to. That’s how I’m gonna do it, even if it takes four years to do so.”

“The next step… is the R&B sh*t. I think I hit my ceiling when it came to rap. I already have a plan for that. I wanna make sure If I make an R&B album, I want to look like him, dress like him, and I want to be him…””