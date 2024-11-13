Celebrating Ireland’s musical legacy, Misneach (Gaelic for “Courage”) is a brand-new music festival curated by Dermot Kennedy.

Marking St. Patrick’s Day in both Sydney and Boston, the festival highlights the best of contemporary and traditional Irish music, alongside two of Australia’s biggest artists.

The festival’s lineup brings both Irish legends and rising stars:

The Frames: Celebrating 35 years, The Frames are making their long-awaited return to Australia for an exclusive performance at Misneach. This will be their first Aussie show since their 2007 tour with Bob Dylan. Fans will hear the magic behind their iconic albums and electric live gigs.

Matt Corby: The two-time ARIA winner and multi-platinum artist will be bringing his soulful R&B and funk influences to the stage, following the success of his 2023 album Everything’s Fine. With a career that’s seen him gather plenty of accolades, Corby’s set will definitely be a highlight.

Kneecap: The Irish hip-hop trio has been turning heads worldwide with their socially conscious lyrics and high-energy shows. They’ve played Glastonbury, toured Europe, and now they’re making their Australian debut next March. Don’t miss out on their raw, politically charged sound.

Meg Mac: One of Australia’s most beloved singer-songwriters, Meg Mac’s third album Matter of Time hit #1 on the ARIA charts. With multiple sold-out tours under her belt, she’s sure to deliver a stunning set.

Other performers include the soulful Susan O’Neill, the electric folk of The Scratch, and the dynamic Sorcha Richardson. Plus, catch rising acts like Amble and hip-hop artist FYNCH.

With delicious food, Guinness on tap, and Irish market stalls, Misneach will bring a slice of Ireland to The Domain in Sydney on Sunday, March 16th.

Misneach March 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Lineup

Dermot Kennedy, The Frames (AU Exclusive), Matt Corby, Kneecap, Meg Mac, Amble, Sorcha Richardson, The Scratch, Susan O’Neill, Cliffords, and FYNCH

Sunday, March 16th (St. Patrick’s Day Eve)

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

​18+

​axs.com.au