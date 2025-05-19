Sean “Diddy” Combs’ criminal sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial has commenced with explosive testimony from his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

The trial, which opened this week in a Manhattan federal courthouse, centres around allegations of forced sexual encounters described as “freak-offs” during their decade-long relationship.

Ventura spent more than 20 hours testifying about the alleged encounters, which she claims began when she was 22 years old. “He brought the concept to me when I was 22, and I would do absolutely anything for him, and I did,” Ventura told the courtroom, according to Rolling Stone US. “And it never stopped our whole relationship. And it was expected of me, and it made me feel horrible about myself.”

These sexual encounters, in which Ventura claims Combs would arrange for male escorts to participate, are central to the criminal charges against him. She testified that Combs ‘controlled’ and ‘choreographed’ everything, from demanding she have a fresh bikini wax and white-painted nails to approving her lingerie. Sessions allegedly began with Ventura being rubbed with baby oil until she was ‘glistening’, going through as many as 10 bottles in a night.

Ventura alleged that the couple always took Ecstasy or MDMA before these encounters, and that she was responsible for paying the male escorts thousands in cash provided by Combs. “I’d give that money back if it meant I never had to have freak-offs,’ Ventura said through tears. ‘If I never had to have freak-offs, I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have to work so hard to get it back.”

Combs’ defence team has painted Ventura as a willing participant, presenting numerous text messages suggesting her enthusiasm for the encounters. ‘I’m always ready to freak off,’ Ventura wrote in one message from August 2009. The defence suggested Ventura was an “insanely” jealous girlfriend desperate to remain in Combs’ life.

Male escort Daniel Phillip also testified, claiming he witnessed Combs drag Ventura by her hair during one encounter when she asked him to wait a minute. During Phillip’s explicit testimony, Combs’ teenage daughters briefly left the courtroom before returning to collect their belongings and departing for the day.

Following Combs’ arrest last September, Homeland Security Investigations agents found numerous bottles of baby oil, lubricant, pink ketamine, MDMA, and $9,000 in cash in his hotel room.

Former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard also testified, describing an incident where she allegedly witnessed Combs physically abuse Ventura over a batch of eggs in 2009. “He came downstairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was, and proceeded to hit her over the head, kicked her and beat her to the ground in front of us,” Richard told jurors.

Combs faces five federal charges and could receive 15 years to life in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in favour of a speedy trial. According to Rolling Stone, several Combs allies have already laid groundwork with President Trump officials for a possible pardon if he is convicted.

The high-profile trial, expected to last seven more weeks, has drawn crowds of over 100 people, including press, lawyers, supporters wearing ‘Free Diddy’ T-shirts, content creators, and podcasters. Ventura’s mother and her former best friend Kerry Morgan are expected to testify in the coming week.