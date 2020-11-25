Following reports about the death of Argentinian soccer (or football depending where you are in the world) legend Diego Maradona, let’s us go back to the time when he wanted to shoot Oasis, literally.

According to a statement issued out by his lawyer (via ABC News), Maradona died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack while at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 25th.

Now it may seem a bit odd we’re paying tribute to one of the greatest soccer/football players ever here on Tone Deaf since he seeming has no link to music whatsoever. But as it so happens, Diego Maradona once hung out with none other than Oasis back in the day and it could’ve ended with the Gallagher brothers getting shot over something really petty.

Chatting to Noisey a few years ago, Liam recalls how Oasis were in Argentina for a tour and how “next minute we’re sat in the bar having a fucking drink, and about 30 people have come legging it in, like the Ant Hill Mob.”

As it turns out, Maradona and his entourage had rocked up. After figuring out what was going on, the Gallagher brothers wanted hang out with the soccer/football legend because, well, why the hell not. What unfolded next was typical Oasis shenanigans and I’ll let Liam take it from here:

“We were going ‘Who the fucking hell’s that?’ Sting was at the bar crying cos he’d had his fucking dressing room robbed, and anyway we found out it was Maradona. He’d gone upstairs with a load of fucking madheads and a load of fucking women of the night.

“We were going like, ‘Look can we go up and meet him?’ to the interpreter. And the interpreter said, ‘Alright cool, let me go and square it with them.’ He’s gone up, come back down and gone, ‘Only the Gallagher brothers can go up.’ So we were like, ‘laters’.

“We steamed up there and there’s loads of fucking activity going on, and Maradona’s in the middle of the room doing football tricks with a bottle top. His eyes were fucking like that [makes massive eye gesture], and ours weren’t far off, and I just went like, ‘It’s a bit moody in here, let’s get a quick picture with him and fuck off.’

“He’s sweating his bollocks off, and we turn around and the interpreter says, ‘He told me to tell you, if yous leave with any of these bitches, he’ll have you shot.’”

Sounds like a pretty wild Oasis night out filled with shenanigans and ‘Champagne Supernova’. Can’t imagine Maradona being a fan of ‘Wonderwall’ though.

Check out Liam Gallagher recalling the time Diego Maradona threatened to shoot Oasis: