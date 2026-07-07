A new music and arts festival is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Bangalow will host the inaugural DINGO Music & Arts Festival across four days from October 8th-11th this year.

“Anchored in jazz and programmed through a contemporary lens, DINGO brings together internationally acclaimed musicians, leftfield selectors, performance artists, chefs and thinkers for four days of performances, conversations and shared experiences,” a press release states.

“Unfolding across Bangalow’s halls, galleries, record stores and public spaces, the festival invites audiences to move through the town at their own pace, discovering unexpected encounters where music, art and community intersect.”

The inaugural lineup features Grammy nominees Hiatus Kaiyote, rising rapper Miss Kaninna, legendary Philadelphia selector Rich Medina, global DJ Coco Maria, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

“We weren’t interested in creating another festival that could happen anywhere,” Festival Director Si Jay Gould says. “DINGO is built around Bangalow itself, where every venue and public space becomes part of the experience. This isn’t a jazz festival but the whole festival ‘is jazz’. We wanted to bring together artists from different worlds to improvise, take risks and collaborate into new possibilities.”

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Alongside the live music, DINGO will also feature artist conversations, workshops, sound installations, community events, and much more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 15th, with the pre-sale taking place on Monday, July 13th.

DINGO Music & Arts Festival 2026

Ticket information available here

October 8th-11th

Bangalow, NSW

Lineup

Kokoroko | Hiatus Kaiyote | Miss Kaninna

Andras | Albrecht La’ Brooy | Barney McCall: Non Compliance Trio

Benjamin Walsh Quartet | Cazeaux O.S.L.O | Coco Maria (MX)

Clever Austin | D.D. Mirage | David Versace | Don Glori

Edd Fisher | EMOM: Northern Rivers | Free Jazz Church

Flo Records | Finn Rees | Good Morning Tapes

Harry James Angus’ Sunday Gospel | Helen Franzmann & Nick Huggins

Horatio Luna | Kool Breeze & The Trees | Lake Kelly | La Sape Records

Mangrove Symposium | DJ Mike Gurrieri | Mr Rhodes | Musical Bonanza

Nai Palm | Quing Mibilahm | Rich Medina (US) | Steve Spacek

Tralalablip | The Life Of Time | Uncomfortable Science | YL Hooi | Zac Stars

+ more TBA