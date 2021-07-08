Content Warning: This article about Diplo discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Controversial DJ Diplo has been accused of coercing a woman into performing oral sex on him and filming it without her consent.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred in 2019 when the alleged victim was invited to an afterparty for one of Diplo’s Las Vegas concerts.

The lawsuit states that the woman and her friends met Diplo at the Wynn hotel, where he offered them alcohol and marijuana.

From there, Diplo’s security reportedly began removing people from the party, including one of the woman’s male friends who was punched in the face because he didn’t want to leave her.

Once Diplo was alone with the woman, he allegedly told her she couldn’t leave his private room until she gave him oral sex.

According to the documents, the alleged victim said she obeyed him because she was afraid and wanted to be able to leave as quickly as possible.

The woman went on to accuse Diplo of filming the encounter without her consent, and as a result, she is seeking unspecified damages.

As reported by TMZ, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman has denied the allegations and claimed that the alleged victim is connected to Shelly Auguste, Diplo’s ex-girlfriend.

Auguste sued Diplo back in June for sexual battery, while he has accused her of subjecting him and his family to prolonged harassment.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her,” Freedman told TMZ.

“We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.

