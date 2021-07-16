Content Warning: This article about Diplo’s lawsuit discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Diplo’s sexual assault lawsuit that saw him accused of forcing a woman into performing oral sex on him has been dismissed.

In case you missed it, the unidentified woman claimed that the incident occurred at an after-party in Las Vegas in 2019.

Not only did she allege that she was coerced into performing a sex act, but she also stated that Diplo filmed the encounter without her consent.

Now, via her lawyer Joe Ortuno, the woman has revealed that she “[regrets] filing the lawsuit”.

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” she said.

“No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman labelled the allegation as a ‘demonstrably false claim”.

“As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false,” Freedman said.

He continued: “As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognised that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately.”

“This demonstrably false claim … has caused great harm. While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, Diplo was also accused of recording a sexual encounter without consent by a second woman in a separate lawsuit last month.

On top of that, the woman has alleged that Diplo did not tell her that he had sexually transmitted infections and gave her both chlamydia and HPV.

“These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law,” Freedman said at the time.

The case remains ongoing.

