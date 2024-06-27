Dirty Three have released their highly anticipated new album, Love Changes Everything.

Dirty Three announced their exciting return earlier this year, confirming their first new album in 12 long years was on the way. Out digitally today, Love Changes Everything follows the Melbourne instrumental rock band’s positively received 2012 album, Toward the Low Sun.

The album features singles like “Love Changes Everything II”, which followed – you guessed it – “Love Changes Everything I”, the latter of which was accompanied by a music video by Anna White (watch below).

Dirty Three consists of Warren Ellis, Mick Turner, and Jim White, who formed the band back in 1992, releasing 10 albums during their original run. Each of the trio has, of course, been busy with other projects over the years, notably Ellis with frequent collaborator Nick Cave. Most recently, Ellis and Cave combined to score the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Of the new Dirty Three album, Ellis shares: “Recorded in 5 days. Mixed in a year. Nothing has changed. Older and meaner, sadder and totally dangerous. Dirty Three are thirty two years old. Come blow out the candles and help us stick a knife in the cake.”

You can listen to Love Changes Everything in full below.

This month has seen Dirty Three embark on an Australian tour, with a third date added in Melbourne to meet demand. On their first national tour in 12 years, the trio started with two shows at RISING Festival in Melbourne, before visiting Sydney, Canberra, Thirroul, Fremantle, Adelaide, Hobart, and Brisbane, and Byron Bay. They were supported at select shows by Laura Jean and Eleanor Jawuringali.

Dirty Three have just two dates left on their current tour: at The Tivoli in Brisbane tonight and The Green Room in Byron Bay on Saturday, June 29th. (more information here).

Dirty Three’s Love Changes Everything is out now.