For all those waiting for that Disney-themed parody of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’, your prayers have been answered.

You’d think we’ve hit peak internet after some genius made that wild ‘WAP’/Hannah Montana mash up, but it appears that was merely the opening course for what was about to come next.

A YouTuber going by the name of Irie Musik Studios decided to create their own music video for ‘WAP’ by compiling footage of every beloved Disney character you can think, classic animated and CGI, and synchronising it to the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s banger.

And the end result is… well, exactly as you think.

We’re all well aware of the lyrics and music video to ‘WAP’ at this point, but it’s another thing to hear “wet ass pussy” as footage of a drenched Marie from The Aristocats plays before your eyes.

Or seeing Pinocchio’s nose grow set to the beat of “Extra large and extra hard.”

Or watching Beast devour his food like an animal as “Pay my tuition just to kiss me/On this wet ass pussy” is rapped in the background.

Seeing as how this video has racked up nearly half a million views already, we should point out that this parody ‘WAP’ video isn’t an official Disney thing since you just know there will be someone who’ll think it is.

With ‘WAP’ still ruling the Billboard charts and capturing everyone’s attention, we should’ve expected this sort of treatment at some point. Just make sure you keep the kids away from this Disney video.

One thing’s for sure, Carole Baskin and all those pearl-clutching Karens out there definitely won’t be happy with what this Disney-themed parody of ‘WAP’.

Check out the Disney parody of ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: