Disturbed’s concert in Brussels has reportedly been cancelled due to safety concerns linked to frontman David Draiman’s public support of Israel.

The heavy metal band, alongside Megadeth, was set to perform at Forest National on 15th October, but Mayor Charles Spapens ordered the show’s cancellation citing security risks.

The cancellation stems from Draiman’s actions during a visit to Israel, where he signed an Israeli Defence Force bomb with the message “Fuck Hamas”. This incident has prompted significant opposition from local officials, with Spapens describing the situation as “a moral problem” for the Belgian municipality.

“This is about a man who signed a bomb that was dropped on Gaza. We do not support the presence of this artist, and even less so his position on Gaza,” Spapens told the Brussels Times. The mayor had previously lobbied for the concert’s cancellation months before the scheduled performance date.

Beyond the political controversy surrounding Draiman’s actions, additional logistical concerns have contributed to the decision. The Disturbed concert was planned for the day immediately following a national strike and various demonstrations scheduled for 14th October, including a prison staff strike in Brussels. These circumstances created what local authorities deemed an unacceptable security situation.

“My responsibility and priority are the safety of residents, neighbours, demonstrators, spectators and staff at Forest National,” Spapens explained. “Given the police’s negative advice and the venue’s unique location, it was my duty to make this decision.”

The band has not yet issued any public statement addressing the Brussels concert situation or the mayor’s decision. Disturbed performed in Krakow, Poland on Friday evening.

The Chicago-formed outfit is scheduled to perform in Paris, France on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Draiman was involved in a public spat with Irish rap trio Kneecap regarding his signing of artillery shells.

“Signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people’s families just makes you a straight up cunt,” the Belfast trio said in a post.

Draiman, who is Jewish and has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, responded with multiple posts of his own. “Enjoy your 5 minutes gentlemen,” he wrote. “It could have been done with your art, but instead you chose to do it with hatred.”