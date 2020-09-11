Disturbed have delivered an evocative cover of Sting’s 1993 track, ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’.

The band have carved out quite the legacy with their covers over the course of their career. Cutting their teeth on an orchestral arrangement of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic ‘The Sound Of Silence’, a version of Tears for Fears’ ‘Shout’, and Genesis’s ‘Land of Confusion’. The latter earned the ban No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

“We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world. The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world,” the band shared in a statement.

‘If I Ever Lose My Faith in You’ was the lead single from Sting’s 1993 record Ten Summoner’s Tales. The track earned him a Grammy for the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Check out Disturbed covering ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’ by Sting:

Disturbed covers are a point of contention in the music world, you either love or hate them. Australian acting royalty, Russell Crowe, is a devotee at the chapel of David Draiman’s vocals.

Back in April Russell Crowe took to Twitter to share his love for the band’s ‘Sound of Silence’ cover, “Perhaps the greatest rock vocal ever,” he wrote.

New video. Disturbed – Sound of Silence (World in lockdown due to Covid 19) https://t.co/8KDirP5BcB via @YouTube — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 10, 2020

When the cover initially dropped back in 2016 Crowe tweeted that “every now and then someone comes along and redefines genius.” Huge call Russell but whatever makes you happy.