The Sickness, the multiplatinum-selling debut album by Disturbed, is turning 20 this year, and to celebrate this landmark achievement the band has announced a 20th-anniversary summertime tour at select locales in North America.
Released March 7, 2000, a much simpler time indeed, The Sickness came from the mists and changed our lives forever. The album launched Disturbed into massive success with anthemic tracks like ‘Down With the Sickness’ and ‘Stupify’. You can expect to hear all of these legendary songs and so much more in these celebration shows. Joining the band on this extensive 31-date run are Staind and Bad Wolves. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31.
The rockers also recently shared their latest music video for the sentimental Evolution song, ‘Hold on to Memories.’ The video is based on Dia de Muertos, a Mexican holiday that honours the passing of loved ones.
Disturbed also will be making several appearances at festivals this year, including Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville.
Watch the video for ‘Down With the Sickness’ by Disturbed below
Disturbed 2020 Tour Dates With Staind + Bad Wolves
July 15 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 01 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 02 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 04 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 06 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 08 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 10 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 16 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 20 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 23 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 26 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 01 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 02 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 05 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 09 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre