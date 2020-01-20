Disturbed might be more meme than metal in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped their iconic single Down With The Sickness from being regarded as one of the filthiest bangers ever recorded.

From the first strains of the ominous guitars and drums, your bracing your neck for the all-out assault to come, and then it hits – 5 syllables that sent the world into utter chaos.

“Oooh-wah-ah-ah-ah”

The unorthodox pit-call gifted the band a Platinum-certified single and gave them a massive platform from which to explore their take on the alternative metal movement.

It also made them big enough to be trolled until the end of day’s, and the Ten Second Song’s YouTube channel has provided us with an all-time piece of content relating to the tune to kick off the decade, covering the song in twenty different styles.

Of course, given the power behind the intro things begin with business as usual, the famous vocal cry getting its full treatment, followed by the riff played in its original groove metal glory.

From there the tune appropriately takes a Simon and Garfunkle turn, paying homage to the obscene success that the band saw as a result of their controversial cover of the folk duos classic The Sound of Silence.

From there thing’s shift gears into the Tear’s For Fears industrial pop style, and all hell breaks loose.

From Childish Gambino to the trippy psychedelia of Pink Floyd, and even a few seconds of homage to Yungblud, the video is both hilarious and absurd – but definatley a good use of five minutes. Check it out below.

Watch: Down With The Sickness done in 20 different styles

Disturbed are in the middle of a “long break” from music, but have some North American dates scheduled for May, so who knows – we might be getting down with the band again in the near future. Enjoy some more Disturbed themed material below.