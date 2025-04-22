Divide and Dissolve, the doom metal duo known for turning distortion into protest, have released their new album Insatiable—and it’s their most commanding statement yet.

Led by Black and Cherokee composer and multi-instrumentalist Takiaya Reed, the Naarm-based project has long used crushing sonics to challenge colonial narratives and advocate for Indigenous sovereignty. With Insatiable, Divide and Dissolve push their message—and their sound—even further into uncharted, emotionally resonant territory.

The album arrives with the video for new single “Withholding”, a track that showcases the band’s signature storm of feedback and cavernous riffs. “It’s about a place where change can be perceived,” Reed says. “Where it is felt materially, spiritually, emotionally and physically. It is about navigating the dynamics and tensions of push and pull.”

Insatiable follows 2023’s Systemic, produced by Ruban Nielson of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and 2021’s Gas Lit, which earned critical acclaim and was crowned Album of the Year by Mary Anne Hobbs. The new record has already been praised by the likes of NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD, Decibel, and FBi Radio, and marks a bold new era for the band—layering neo-classical elements and spoken word into their dense, devastating sound.

The album’s title came to Reed in a dream. “I saw and have felt the impact of people committing great acts of harm, causing pain in a never-ending cycle. I have also seen and felt the strength and power of people committing great acts of love,” she says. “It’s an album about love, and it feels important to experience this, now more than ever.”

To celebrate the release, Divide and Dissolve will hit the road this June for a run of East Coast shows. They’ll perform headline sets in Brisbane and Melbourne, as well as appearances at two of Australia’s most cutting-edge festivals—VIVID Live in Sydney and Dark Mofo in Hobart.

Known for their visceral live shows and unapologetic politics, Divide and Dissolve have previously toured with Deafheaven, Low, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Chelsea Wolfe, and have lit up stages around the world from Supersonic to Unsound.

‘Insatiable’ is out now on all platforms via Bella Union.

Divide and Dissolve Australian Tour

Wednesday, June 11th

Metro Social, (VIVID Live) Sydney



Friday, June 12th

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane



Saturday, June 13th

The Tote, Melbourne



Sunday, June 14th

Dark Mofo, Hobart

