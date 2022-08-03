Sometimes it only takes one track to know that big things should be expected of an artist. Naarm/Melbourne-based post-punk artist ENOLA released ‘Strange Comfort’ today, a single explicitly splattered with myriad inspirations that also retains a vital individual spark.

As ENOLA performs on the track, there are hints of the brooding dynamism of King Krule; they recall the forceful charisma of Jehnny Beth at her Savages peak. Having carved out a formidable reputation as a live performer, there’s a rawness that still comes through on record.

There’s also a brutal Berlin-esque atmosphere to ‘Strange Comfort’, the track propelling forward with an intense darkwave energy. This helps because ENOLA is participating in a crowded post-punk field: from IDLES and Shame in the U.K. to Romero and RVG in Australia, the revival of the genre that started just before the pandemic simply shows no signs of slowing down in 2022.

But the singer’s enigmatic presence, combined with their dramatic storytelling, feels more than able to help them stand out. “There’s a strange comfort in us all going through the same,” ENOLA says about the track. “There is a comfort in knowing that suffering can be a universal experience. We are alone, yet together in our aloneness.”

‘Strange Comfort’ comes accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Triana Hernandez. “This video is inspired by various visceral memories from Ruby’s teenage years,” Hernandez explains. “Rather than recreating the specific moments, we wanted it to feel like a dream state with snippets that tip toe around those memories.

“I reckon it was more important for us to focus on the feel of those flashbacks – feelings that oscillate between dark and soft, unhinged and light – and everything all at once with a strong lust for life vibe.”

If you want to see ENOLA in their live element, the singer will be launching the single with shows in Melbourne and Sydney in September, as well as playing at this year’s BIGSOUND.

To celebrate the release of their new single, we caught up with ENOLA as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

ENOLA’s ‘Strange Comfort’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

How would you describe your music to someone who’s never heard it before?

Don’t really know how I would describe it personally, although someone said to me very recently they thought it sounded like “The Patti Smith of the 90’s that never happened.” Stylistically, I’d say it’s quite driven by modern post punk & grunge.

Tell us about ‘Strange Comfort’ – what’s it about?

Essentially at the crux of the song there is a ‘Strange Comfort’ about knowing that everyone suffers, everyone feels alone, everyone mourns, but in those times of aloneness, there is also that comfort of knowing that ‘You’re not the only one’ feeling these things.

What do you love about your hometown?

It would be hard to say what my hometown actually is as I’ve lived in quite a few places I could consider my ‘hometown’. Since I’ve been in Melbourne most over the past few years, I would have to say I love the aura of creativity, music and art that exists in this city. I fucking hate the cold though.

Career highlight so far?

Supporting RVG and Divide & Dissolve were both pretty special to me, they are two acts that I really admire.

Fave non-music hobby?

Stairmaster at the gym. That bitch is brutal.

What’s on your dream rider?

Really good coffee, coconut water, and yummy vegan food.

Dream music collaboration?

Gosh there are so many. I would LOVE to do a track with IDLES, I would also really love to do a song with Romy from RVG.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Living overseas for sure, as I have never lived outside of so-called-Australia ever. Obviously continuing my practice and art too, and continually making things that are meaningful to both me and others.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I’ve never done karaoke! I think if I did though, my songs would be either ‘Rebel Rebel’ by Bowie or ‘Creep’ by Radiohead.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s hard to pinpoint one particular thing considering the amount of advice I’ve received over the years. I guess one thing I have been told lately is to practice radical compassion.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m really into muscle cars. I want a Mustang – anyone that wants to buy me one hit me up.