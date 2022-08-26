Speaking about YSL’s ongoing case, DJ Akademiks claimed that authorities might use RICO cases to ‘cleanse’ Hip Hop.

DJ Akademiks thinks that YSL’s ongoing RICO case might prompt authorities in other states to follow suit and slap other rappers they suspect with similar charges.

While Akademiks has been vocal about how Young Thug‘s lyrics were used against him in the YSL RICO case, he dove deeper into his concerns in a recent chat with DJ Vlad. While he does think that authorities should be able to use lyrics in case they led to substantial or incriminating evidence, he also clarified that it shouldn’t be the method they fall back on.

“I’m 100 percent also in the same school of thought as I hope they don’t weaponise lyrics. But then the YSL situation is not one of those things I can say they’re weaponising lyrics. They’re supported by a lot of things we don’t know.” he said.

This, he claimed, led to concerns that the YSL RICO case might prompt a cleansing in Hip Hop, where authorities could use similar charges against rappers whom they suspect are involved in gang activity. Just as they did with Young Thug, lyrics could be used against rappers as proof.

“I think rap is going through a cleansing right now,” he said.

“As I said, all these D.A.’s are following each other. The Philly D.A. — they said, ‘We know so and so is beefing with so and so, like two gangs. If you are in these gangs, you better stop and if you around these gangs, you better get the hell away from them. Indictments are coming.’” he said.

“And they named 10 of them. The police are kind of keen to what’s going on and they’re also linking it a lot with music. We’re in the biggest gangsta era ever now.” he added.

Watch DJ Akademiks talk about recent RICO cases in Hip Hop: