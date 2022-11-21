DJ Khaled is offering fans a chance to stay in his Airbnb which includes a replica of his insanely huge sneaker closet.

Khaled is not just well known for his producing and rapping, but his passion for shoes.

DJ Khaled said these new releases cannot touch the floor 😅 pic.twitter.com/YYkXMV6nJO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2022

Now, he is offering a one-night stay at his Miami Airbnb on either December 5th or December 6th.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Most notebally, the huge house includes a recreated version of his sneaker closet. Though not the true extent of his collection, it does feature plenty of Khaled’s iconic kicks.

“Now this, I call this perfection,” says Khaled. “You wish you had them. But guess what? Wishes come true.”

“This could be all you, right here. All you gotta do is go to Airbnb. You get my crib and you get my shoe closet.”

“C’mon. It’s legendary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

But not only that, the guests receive a pair of We The Best Jordan 5s, 305 kicks, private shopping session at a premiere sneaker store and a catered dinner at Khaled’s restaurant, The Licking.

Lastly, the guests will be gifted with a handwritten welcome note from Khaled.

In a reference to his shoe size, eager fans only have to pay $11USD for a night in Khaled’s one of a kind Airbnb.

Khaled fans can get their chance to book starting Tuesday, November 29th at 1pm ET.