A leaked audio snippet is allegedely of a new track being put together in a Kanye West and DJ Khaled collab.

With the news already saturated with Kanye debarcles, there is a nice moment of grace listening to what is allegedly a leak from an upcoming DJ Khaled and Kanye collab.

Have a listen:

DJ Khaled X Kanye West Snippets🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/hlj4GrrMrX — Rap301 (@_Rap301) March 1, 2022

According to HipHopDX, Khaled picked up West from the airport and drove back to his Miami estate. This was somewhat confirmed by Khaled when he posted to Instagram a clip of them cruising to ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing.’

Back at Khaled’s, the artists got to work in the studio. Khaled posted some muted videos to his Instagram of them working.

And according to Khaled, “the verse [was] so legendary, and the record so legendary” that he ruined his Yeezys.

“For my session with Kanye today I put a couple classic’s on. And look what happened”

“Just let you know the type of work that got put in today.”

If this snippet is a leak of the artist’s upcoming work, we have a lot to look forward to.