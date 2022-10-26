Music producer DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” in his sleep at a Spanish Villa, his reps have confirmed.

The cult music maker, real name Matthew Ward, reportedly suffered an aortic aneurysm last Thursday.

The sad news was confirmed by Defected Records, who wrote in a statement: “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.

“We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent.

“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.

“We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time,” it concluded.

Fellow musicians were quick to pay their respects to the late DJ, with DJ Simon Dunmore said: “Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

DJ Jason Dee added: “Saw him in Sydney in 2019 supporting Late Nite Tuff Guy and he was excellent. He played his remix of Abba and it rocked the place.

“This was long before his edit was heavily supported the world over.”

Friend Within musician Lee Mortimer also wrote: “Such sad news. An amazing musical talent. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Just days prior to his sudden death, DJ Mighty Mouse took to social media to announce a new track.

He wrote on Instagram: “I got a new remix out (on all platforms). Loads of ace support and it goes down really well in the club.”

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.