Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship.

The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.

Most notebally, Adidas dropped West and the Yeezy brand shortly after he had claimed that he “can say say anti-semitic things and Adidas can’t drop [him].”

Previously, West had compared himself to George Floyd, an African-American man who died at the hands of police in 2020. “God is showing me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing – I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

Naturally, many have been perplexed as to how he drew this comparison.

One of those is D. L. Hughley, who had some firm opinions on Kanye’s recent comments. After denouncing the comparison, he states that Kanye is in trouble because he won’t “shut the fuck up.”

“This whole thing started with Kanye West with the White Lives Matter t-shirt and then it went all the way to this,” continues Hughley.

“Now, I don’t understand what comparison he has with George Floyd of Emmett Till. As far as I know, Kanye will rise again. I’m sure he’ll do well again. Those two people will never rise again. They’ll always be dead.”

“If Kanye West were a female, if he had a vagina. He would already be in a conservatorship. Ask Wendy Williams or Britney Spears. And they didn’t do half the erratic stuff he did.”

Though Instagram and Twitter continue to put restrictions on West’s accounts and removing certain posts, it is unclear what the end result of this string of statements will be.