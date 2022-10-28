Following a string of anti-semitic statements, a Kanye fan who had purchased 40 pairs of Yeezy shoes, just burnt $15,000 of them.

TikTok onlookers questioned Yeezy arsonist Danny Shiff as to why he was just burning the shoes instead of donating.

“You’re right. But I don’t want anyone to wear these pieces of shit,” said Shiff. “So what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna donate triple the value of these shoes to homeless shelters. So they can buy nicer shoes, better shoes… So these Yeezy’s are gonna burn.” He also plans to sell his remaining Yeezy’s worth $25,000 and donate that also.

pic.twitter.com/UCr9NA0wif — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 27, 2022

The move follows Kanye’s sudden departure from his long relationship with Adidas.

Due to West’s controversial comments, several companies and productions have cut ties with the rapper and producer. Most recently was Adidas, who branded his actions as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

“I can say anti-semtic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” said Kanye on Drink Champs. Regardless, Adidas dropped him.

This was a huge decision by Adidas, considering the significant financial loss it would endure following the separation. In 2020, their partnership earnt $1.7 billion US for the company and was expected to continue through until 2026. It is suggested that they will lose approximately $240 million in the split.

In an effort to bounce back, West seemingly entered the corporate office of Skechers in LA, unannounced. Shortly after, he was escorted off the premises.

“Kanye West – also referred to as Ye – arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” read Skechers’ statement.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

“We condemn his recent devise remarks and do not tolerate anti-semitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”