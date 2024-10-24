DMA’S feature on iconic English indie band Courteeners’ latest track, “The Beginning of the End.”

The upbeat indie rock song is part of Courteeners’ forthcoming album Pink Cactus Café, set to release this Friday, October 25th.

The joint single arrives at a good time: next month, Courteeners will headline a UK arena tour with DMA’S as the supporting act.

DMA’S have been busy collaborating lately, recently featuring on two of Ruel’s singles from a successful writing session. One track, “What a Life,” is an upbeat, guitar-driven tune with infectious chorus melodies, while “We’re a Pair of Diamonds,” a heartfelt piano ballad, was teased during Ruel’s performance with DMA’S at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney last year.

The highly anticipated Pink Cactus Café includes the previously released “Solitude of the Night Bus” and the current single and title track, both receiving widespread radio support in the UK. The album also features “Sweet Surrender,” a collaboration with rising star Brooke Combe.

Produced by Liam Fray, Pink Cactus Café features contributions from artists such as James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine), and Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts). The album leans into pop, explores new sounds, and stands as the band’s most collaborative and forward-looking work yet. It’s already receiving critical acclaim, with MOJO calling it packed with “anthems,” while Classic Pop described it as “swaggering, mesmerising, and irresistible.”

DMA’S, meanwhile, released their fourth studio album, How Many Dreams?, in 2023. Rolling Stone AU/NZ praised the band, noting, “With a sweet formula of songs, swagger, and Tommy O’Dell’s astonishing pipes, DMA’S are motoring in their very own lane.”

Courteeners, one of Britain’s most cherished bands, have enjoyed consistent commercial success over their 16-year career. Pink Cactus Café is their first new release since 2020’s More. Again. Forever. and follows the reissue of their debut album St. Jude, which reached #1 in the UK Album Charts in 2023, fifteen years after its original release.