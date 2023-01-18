DMA’s have released another new single from their forthcoming fourth studio album ‘How Many Dreams?’.

Titled ‘Fading Like A Picture’, the new song is a lightly euphoric indie rock cut that was a proper collaborative effort from the three-piece.

“Tommy (O’Dell) wrote the majority of this song to an obscure demo I made during lockdown,” explains Johnny Took. “When we all came together to demo it, (Matthew) Mason added one of my favourite guitar riffs on the new album, and we used the middle-eight from another demo as the chorus.”

‘Fading Like A Picture’ is the fourth taste of the band’s new album, following previous well-regarded singles ‘I Don’t Need To Hide, ‘Olympia’, and ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’.

The fourth single also comes accompanied by a music video shot by award-winning filmmakers DIVISION (A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott), which you can watch below.

How Many Dreams? is scheduled for release on Friday, March 31st via I OH YOU, and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

It’s the eagerly-awaited follow-up to the band’s 2020 album The Glow, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart. According to Took, the new album actually felt like a “first outing” for the trio so deep into their career.

“Our palette for this album was a lot broader because we’ve learned so much since our debut and we’ve listened to so much more music between then and now, which has shaped us,” he says. “The excitement was the same.”

Following the release of their new album, DMA’s will embark on a huge U.K. tour, including a stop at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on April 21st (see full dates here).

DMA’s ‘Fading Like A Picture’ is out now.

Check out ‘Fading Like A Picture’ by DMA’s: