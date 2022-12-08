DMA’S have dropped another taste of their forthcoming album with new single ‘Olympia’.

After several experimental songs that veered into electronic territory, ‘Olympia’ is a return to a more traditiaionl DMA’S sound. There are furious guitar lines, infectious melodies, and high-voltage indie rock that’s primed to be a summer festival favourite.

As guitarist Matt Mason explains, the song has a heartfelt meaning behind it. “‘Olympia’ was written for a crowd, and is a dedication to all of our fans, especially the ones who’ve been with us from the start. We can’t wait to play it for you all,” he says.

The song also comes accompanied by an exhilarating music video, directed by Kyle Caulfield, which you can check out below.

‘Olympia’ will feature on the band’s fourth studio album How Many Dreams?, which is set for release on Friday, March 31st 2023 via I OH YOU (pre-order here). The album also contains previous singles ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’.

How Many Dreams? was recorded in London with Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers) and Rich Costey (Muse, Foster the People), before being completed with Konstantin Kersting (Mallrat, The Jungle Giants) in the band’s hometown of Sydney.

It’s the long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s The Glow, which became the trio’s highest-charting album when it reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

DMA’S will close out the year with several Australian shows, including an appearance at Rolling Sets 2022 alongside the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Alex Lahey and Dune Rats.

Following the release of their album in March, they’ll then go on a huge U.K. and European tour the following month (see full dates here). With over 60,000 ticket sales on their last U.K. tour, their fierce fanbase over there should ensure tickets go quickly.

DMA’S’ ‘Olympia’ is out now.

