Doja Cat is bringing her first-ever arena tour to Australia and New Zealand this November.

The US superstar will hit Auckland, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, marking her long-awaited return down under since 2023’s ‘The Scarlet Tour’.

The ‘Ma Vie World Tour’ supports Doja Cat’s forthcoming fifth album, Vie, which will be released on Friday, September 26th.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat recently previewed her latest single, “Jealous Type” on Instagram with a poster providing a phone number for a Vie hotline. Billboard reports that callers “were greeted by Doja playing the role of romance therapist.” She debuted the unreleased song in her set at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on August 8, too, ushering in the 80s-themed era of her new album.

In a July cover story, she told V Magazine her next album is “pop-driven,” adding, “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular. It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

Tickets for the New Zealand and Australia dates will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, August 25th at 10am local time, running until Thursday, August 28th, at 10am. General onsale will begin at 11am local time on Thursday, August 28th.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

DOJA CAT 2025 DATES

NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA

Tuesday, November 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday, November 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday, November 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, November 29th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Monday, December 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney