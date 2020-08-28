Dolly Parton has spoken to USA Today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which effectively gave women the right to vote.

The country music sweetheart spoke out on everything from her impressive career, her looks and her faith – and she had a word of advice for those in a position of leadership in the US.

“You need to pray more,” she said. “You need to look at people. No matter who’s in (charge), you’ve got to look at who you’re supposed to be representing. We’re all God’s children. We’re all out here trying to do our thing.”

“I don’t care if that’s Bush or Clinton or Obama or Trump or Biden or whoever it may be. They need to think more about the people instead of about the party,” Dolly added.

The ‘Joelene’ singer also commented on her trademark look, saying that the fact that it contrasts with her chipper personality is what has made her appealing for so long.

“The whole magic about me is that I look artificial but I’m totally real,” she explained. “People can see that. They forgive me for being gaudy. They forgive me for not being stylish. They forgive me for not being as smart as some educated people might be. People see me. I want them to know me.”

“I’m not bashful.”

USA TODAY profiled Dolly Parton along with 100 other “Women of the Century” who have “made a substantial impact on our country or our lives over the past 100 years.”

Check out ‘9 to 5’ Dolly Parton: