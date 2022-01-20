Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday yesterday (January 19), and our country queen went on Twitter to share a message to celebrate — complete with her golden humour.

“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” the singer-songwriter tweeted.

The birthday suit in question however, was not a look that the average internet-visitor would expect.

Parton was donning a satin pink blazer with a matching skirt, worn with a lace slip dress underneath and many fabulous accessories.

Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit! pic.twitter.com/mz8q2vXPut — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2022

We are absolutely in love with Dolly’s cheeky message, and hope she had a wonderful birthday.

Last year was a major year for Dolly Parton. Our queen contributed massively to the funding of the COVID-19 vaccine, she was included on the Time 100 and People of the Year honours, and she raised $700,000 for Tennessee flood relief.

Oh, and she also dropped a new fragrance and dropped a rare photo of her husband that sent fans reeling.

Not only that, but Guinness World Records revealed in December that Parton has added three of her records to her growing list of achievements. She holds the record for most decades on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (seven) and most No. 1 hits on the same chart by a female artist (25). She even broke her own record for most hits on the chart by a female artist with 109 hits.

These three records join Dolly’s old record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart (six), which she earned in 2018.

This means our queen Dolly Parton has four Guiness World Records under her belt. That’s nothing to laugh at.

We have more to look forward to in 2022, though. Dolly announced that she will be releasing her debut novel, Run, Rose, Run along with an accompanying album on March 7.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book,” Parton told People in a statement. “All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

I’ve combined my love of storytelling and books with the release of #RunRoseRun, a novel I’ve co-authored with @JP_Books! Pre order your copy today! https://t.co/tAmKUOoOBG pic.twitter.com/89zt2HIWhY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 11, 2021

