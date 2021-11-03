Anyone who’s a fan of the legendary Dolly Parton knows she keeps mum on details of her relationship with her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean.

So when the country crooner showed off a throwback photo of her long-term love to promote her latest line of merchandise, fans were understandably shook.

In the snap, Dean appears to be wearing a shirt edited with his wife’s face on it — which happens to be available in her online store.

“Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” Dolly wrote.

Dolly and Carl are one of showbiz’s most enduring couples, with the pair tying the knot way back in 1966. While they’re rarely seen in public, Dolly simply put this down to her hubby being a homebody.

Earlier this year, Dolly proved she’s still smoking hot at 75 after she recreated her famous Playboy bunny look for her beloved.

Revealing it was a gift for husband Carl Dean’s 79th birthday, Dolly shared a sweet video on social media discussing her reasons behind the sexy gift idea.

“Wonder why I’m dressed like this? It’s for my husband’s birthday,” Dolly said in the clip. “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75, and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

“My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy,” Parton said in a video shared to social media, referring to her iconic 1978 magazine cover, “so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

“Anyway, what I did for his birthday, I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly — the old new Dolly.

“In the first one — remember this? — I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese … I hope.”

“Anyway, I’m going to surprise him, going in singing to him in my little bunny suit.

“What do you think? Think Playboy oughta pay me for the photoshoot? I do!”

